Senator Shehu Sani Urges FG to Extend New Minimum Wage to NYSC

Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian government to take decisive action and make real the proposed increase in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members’ allowance, following widespread confusion over a recent report.

In a statement posted on his X account, Sani expressed frustration over the government’s handling of the situation, where corps members celebrated the news of an allowance increase, only to later learn that it was untrue.

“The youth corps members jubilated over the N70,000 increment only to be told it’s fake news. The FG should turn this fake news into reality; this fake is a good fake,” he remarked.

The controversy began when a social media report claimed that NYSC members’ bank accounts were being upgraded to accommodate a new minimum wage of N70,000.

This report sparked widespread excitement among corps members, who viewed it as a significant improvement in their allowances.

However, the NYSC management swiftly countered the claim, describing it as misleading. Eddy Megwa, Director of Information and Public Relations for NYSC, clarified in a statement that no official directive had been issued regarding an increase in the allowance or an upgrade of corps members’ bank accounts.

“The NYSC would like to inform the public that there is no such directive or decision to implement a N70,000 minimum wage for corps members at this time,” Megwa stated.

The initial report had caused a surge of optimism among corps members, who have long advocated for an increase in their stipends. Currently, the monthly allowance for NYSC members stands at N33,000, which many argue is insufficient given the rising cost of living.

Senator Sani’s reaction highlights the ongoing dissatisfaction among corps members and the broader public regarding the treatment of NYSC participants.

His call for the government to take concrete steps to implement the proposed increase reflects a broader demand for greater support and fair compensation for young Nigerians who serve the country through the NYSC programme.

The NYSC scheme, established in 1973, is intended to foster national unity and development by assigning recent graduates to various parts of the country for a one-year service period.

Despite its noble objectives, the programme has faced criticism over the years, particularly concerning the allowance paid to corps members, which many believe does not reflect their contributions or the costs they incur during their service.

In light of the confusion generated by the recent report, there is a growing call for more transparent communication between the government and corps members.

The NYSC’s denial of the allowance increase has led to further scrutiny of the processes involved in determining and adjusting corps members’ stipends.

The government’s response to this issue will be closely watched by both corps members and the public.

Ensuring that any proposed increases are promptly and transparently implemented could help restore confidence in the NYSC scheme and address some of the grievances that have been voiced over the years.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the Nigerian government will take the necessary steps to make the proposed increase a reality or if further actions will be required to address the concerns of NYSC members and other stakeholders.

The need for a clear and actionable response is critical in resolving the current uncertainty and ensuring that the NYSC programme continues to serve its intended purpose effectively.