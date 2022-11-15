Senegal Will Finish Top Of The Group Ahead Of Netherlands At Qatar World Cup – Tim Cahill

Ex-football player, Tim Cahill has come out to back Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana to reach the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels Senegal will finish top of their group and the Black Stars of Ghana will finish second to join the Indomitable Lions in the knock-out phase.

Tim added that he is really looking forward to the World Cup because it is the best tournament in the world.

WOW.