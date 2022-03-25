Senegal Will Not Focus On Salah Alone – Koulibaly

Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to speak about Salah ahead of Senegal’s World Cup qualifiers vs Egypt. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he faced the Egyptian a lot when he was still at Roma, and he expects the Liverpool forward to be Egypt’s strength in the game.

Koulibaly, however, added that Senegal will not focus on Salah alone as there are other deadly players to worry about.

His words, “I played a lot against Salah since he was in Rome. For me, Salah and [Sadio] Mane are the main strengths for both teams,”

“We will not focus on Salah only, but we will focus on all the players. We will make sure not to concede any goals and try to take advantage of opportunities to score.”