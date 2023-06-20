    Login
    Subscribe

    Service Chiefs: Tinubu unbiased, fair in appointments – Youth Group

    Politics By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    A group under the aegis of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Service Chiefs appointments, describing it as unbiased, fair and balanced.

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

    Comrade Okorie Okorie, President of the organisation, gave the commendation in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Tuesday.

    He congratulated the Service Chiefs on their appointments, saying that Tinubu had demonstrated enviable leadership quality with the balanced appointment.

    “Tinubu is a very good man who understands the challenges of Nigeria.

    “His appointment clearly indicates that he is a leader and father to all, he wants to run a government of national unity,” Okorie said.

    He urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu-led administration, adding that it was time to close ranks for a better and progressive Nigeria.

    See also  Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to South as APC senators-elect back Kalu

    According to him, Tinubu’s appointment of Service Chiefs shows that all parts of the country are accommodated, irrespective of religion or tribe.

    Okorie said the appointments of a Southern Kaduna minority as Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and South South minority as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) were strategic considering the level of insecurity in Southern Kaduna and the need to carry the minorities along in governance.

    Okorie pointed out that the balanced appointment had given Nigerians hope for a better future.

    Infostride News recalls that Tinubu on Monday appointed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Taoureed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff.

    See also  Kebbi Disburses N2bn Loan To SMEs

    Others are AVM Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police, and Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply