Set aside partisan politics, work for Oyo’s development – Makinde to lawmakers

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has advised members of the State House of Assembly to set aside partisan politics in their deliberations.

Makinde gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing lawmakers during the inauguration of the 10th House of Assembly in Ibadan.

He urged the lawmakers to work for the progress of the state while promising to ensure that every child remains in school.

“I want you to set aside partisan politics and work for the development of Oyo State.

“Our government will reduce the number of out of school children. We remain firm on our resolve to give good governance to our people”, he said.