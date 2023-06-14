    Login
    Subscribe

    Set aside partisan politics, work for Oyo’s development – Makinde to lawmakers

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has advised members of the State House of Assembly to set aside partisan politics in their deliberations.

    Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
    Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

    Makinde gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing lawmakers during the inauguration of the 10th House of Assembly in Ibadan.

    He urged the lawmakers to work for the progress of the state while promising to ensure that every child remains in school.

    “I want you to set aside partisan politics and work for the development of Oyo State.

    “Our government will reduce the number of out of school children. We remain firm on our resolve to give good governance to our people”, he said.

    See also  We’ll Require More Funds For Confab – Vice-Chairman

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply