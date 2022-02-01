Group urges Fayemi’s Wife to pay attention to Insecurity in Ekiti

A group in Ekiti State, the Ekiti Democratic Coalition (EDC) has called on the wife of the State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi to save residents of the State from kidnappers, who have turned most parts of the State to their operational base.

The group said it was directing its plea to Governor Kayode Fayemi’s wife because it has become obvious that she is the one in charge of government, and not her husband.

In a release issued on Monday and signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Ogunlola Olatunde, EDC said just the way she singlehandedly picked a governorship candidate for the APC, Fayemi’s wife should solve the insecurity problem in Ekiti too.

The group, which described Mrs Fayemi as the “Ekiti sitting governor” and her husband as the “diaspora and traveling governor” said Mrs Fayemi should have mercy on residents of Ekiti State that are being kidnapped and killed daily by bandits.

It said just yesterday, a staunch member of APC, a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Omooba Bamidele Adegoroye was kidnapped alongside one of his boys along Iludun – Isan Ekiti road.

Also last week, two people were killed along Orin/Ora – Ido Ekiti road with many others abducted.

Lamenting the government’s nonchalant attitude to insecurity in the State, EDC said it was strange that bandits have taken over the roads to Fayemi’s hometown Isan Ekiti, Itapaji/Iyemero axis in Ikole Local Government and Orin/Ora/Ido Ekiti and Ewu/Ayetoro Ekiti axis in Ido/Osi Local Government as well as other areas.

As a matter of fact, since this administration began in 2018, hardly does a month go by without reports of people being abducted. We are begging our “Madam Governor” to please, do something.