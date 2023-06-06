Shehu Sani mocks Wike over comment on Tinubu offering him appointment

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has mocked the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike over his remark on President Bola Tinubu offering him an appointment.

Sani said Wike was talking about appointments more than members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Wike had visited Tinubu twice since he assumed office as president.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin, Wike said he would consult his wife and friends if Tinubu offers him an appointment.

The former governor also vowed to assess himself to see if he is prepared for any national assignment, should Tinubu offers him an appointment.

Reacting, Sani tweeted: “Wike is talking about appointments more than even members of the ruling party.”