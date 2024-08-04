Close Menu
    Simon Biles Becomes USA’s Most Decorated Gymnast Ever

    Popular gymnast, Simone Biles has won her fifth Olympic gold medal. This came about after she helped the United States to a commanding win in the women’s gymnastics team final on July 30, at the Bercy Arena in France.

    The five-woman squad of Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera returned the US to the top of the Olympic podium in dominant fashion after posting a combined score of 171.296, more than 5.802 points clear of Italy (165.494), who earned their first artistic gymnastics medal in 96 years.

    Brazil took bronze (164.497), keeping Great Britain off the podium by a scanty 0.234 points.

