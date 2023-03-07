    Login
    Subscribe

    Singer YolyBoy committed Suicide and left behind a Letter to Nigerians

    Crime News By No Comments1 Min Read

    It is reported that veteran singer and producer Yolyboy has poisoned himself to death.

    Singer YolyBoy committed suicide leaving behind a letter to Nigerians
    Singer YolyBoy committed suicide leaving behind a letter to Nigerians

    Yolyboy was found death in his studio by his girlfriend few hours after the winner of the 2023 presidential election was announced.

    According to her, he once jokingly said that he will commit suicide if Tinubu wins the 2023 election but she didn’t take it serious.

    The incident was confirmed following the letter found beside him which says

    “I don tire for Naija problems

    I don leave una with all una problems

    I came in peace to this world and I leave in peace

    No cry for me Cry for una next four years

    I dedicate the song “CRY” by YolyBoy to everyone in remembrance of me”

    Please bury me beside Nigeria.

    May his soul rest in peace!

    See also  Gunmen kills Police Inspector, Injures Other in Rivers State

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply