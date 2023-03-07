Singer YolyBoy committed Suicide and left behind a Letter to Nigerians

It is reported that veteran singer and producer Yolyboy has poisoned himself to death.

Yolyboy was found death in his studio by his girlfriend few hours after the winner of the 2023 presidential election was announced.

According to her, he once jokingly said that he will commit suicide if Tinubu wins the 2023 election but she didn’t take it serious.

The incident was confirmed following the letter found beside him which says “I don tire for Naija problems I don leave una with all una problems I came in peace to this world and I leave in peace No cry for me Cry for una next four years I dedicate the song “CRY” by YolyBoy to everyone in remembrance of me” Please bury me beside Nigeria.

May his soul rest in peace!