Single Men Will Have To Spend More Than N500,000 On Dates To Woo A Woman – Joro Olumofin

Popular Relationship coach, Joro Olumofin has come out to share the amount single men should spend on a first date. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, men should be ready to pay for movies, popcorn, hotdog, drinks, transport fare and ice cream when asking a girl out on a date, and the amount they should target should be N150,000 minimum.

He added that since it takes at least 4 dates for a woman to even consider a guy, half a million might be needed to seal the deal.

His words, “This is the Basic Amount a Guy is expected to pay on a first Date with a lady:

1) Movie – N8,000 ( IMAX ) x2 =N16,000

(2) Popcorn – N4,000 x2 = N8,000

(3) Hotdog – N5,000 x 2 = N10,000

(4) Drink – N4,000 N2,000 x 2 =

(5) Lunch After the movie = N75,000

(6) Transport = N25,000

(7) Ice Cream = N12,000 – N6000 x 2

N140,000 – N150,000 on the first Date.

It takes at least 4 dates for a lady to consider a Guy. Which means N137,000 x 4 dates = N560,000.

A guy who’s intentional about a lady won’t have an issue with this.”

WOW.