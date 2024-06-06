Sir Alex Ferguson Told Me I Had An Amazing Career At Chelsea – Mikel Obi

Ex Super Eagles midfielder, John Obi Mikel has come out to say that Sir Alex Ferguson has finally forgiven him for snubbing Manchester United to join Chelsea. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it feels good to finally be forgiven by the legendary manager after such a long time, and Sir Alex even told him he had an amazing career at Chelsea.

Mikel added that SAF is definitely a lovely football man who is still going very strong at 82.

His words, “It’s so good for the boss to finally forgive me after such a long time.

He mentioned (the saga) a couple of times (during his career) it was like, ‘You were the one that got away aren’t you?’

But he’s a lovely, lovely man and 82-years-old he’s still strong.

I told him “We want to have you here as much as we can, for as long as we can. And he’s like, ‘Listen, you got away but you had an amazing career with Chelsea so I wouldn’t say anything wrong about that, but I definitely forgive you now.’”

