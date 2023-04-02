    Login
    Subscribe

    Skales, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Skales and his wife, Precious have welcomed a baby girl. The couple recently welcomed their bundle of joy on Tuesday, March 28, and fans have been reacting.

    Skales
    Skales

    The happy father then shared this lovely photo of their baby’s fingers on his Instastories,

    Skales
    Skales

    Congrats to them.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply