Skiibii Jazzed Me To Date Him – Dorcas Shola Fapson

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has come out to shed some light on her relationship with her estranged lover, Skiibii. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, what they shared during their relationship was definitely not love but jazz that she eventually woke up from.

DSF added that she is a good person and will keep doing everything possible to not spill more than she should.

Her words, “That was not love sis, that was Jazz, Juju my eye don clear. I’m a good person, I try… If I should start to talk omo.”

