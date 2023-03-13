Sleeping With Men For Free Makes Women A Non-Profit Whoreganisation – Sandra Iheuwa

﻿ Popular figure, Sandra Iheuwa has jumped on social media to enquire about women who have intercourse with men for free. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

﻿ ﻿According to her, she wanted to know if sleeping with men for free makes them a non-profit whoreganisation, since having intercourse for money makes a woman a hoe.

Her words, “If having sex for money makes you a hoe… does having sex for free make you a non-profit whoreganisation?”

“I said let me ask.”

WOW.