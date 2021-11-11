    Login
    Sleeping With My Girlfriend At My Mother’s House Makes No Sense To Me Now – Will Smith

    Popular actor, Will Smith has come out to say that his mum once caught him having s*x in the kitchen when he was a teenager. He recently revealed this in his published book, and the world has been reacting.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
    According to him, it was a very embarrassing moment because he was deep in the throes of reckless lovemaking with his then-partner, Melanie Parker when his mother walked in.

    Will added that out of all life experiences, deciding to make love to his girlfriend at his mother’s house is a moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to him.

    His words, “And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen.”

    “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

    “As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”

    “I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night. To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking.”

    “Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

