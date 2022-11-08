Sleeping With One Woman Per Night Was Normal To Me – Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy has come out to brag that it was easy to have s*x with multiple women because of his status as a footballer. He recently had his say during a court hearing, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, women started to approach him from the age of 18 when he was playing for Marseille in the French first division, but it became ten times more at Man City – one of the best teams in Europe.

Mendy added that he even used to think sleeping with more than one woman per night was normal, but he knows better now.

His words, “I know I’m not Brad Pitt, but women came onto me – not for my looks but because of football.”

“I was enjoying the house, I was enjoying the women. I was so happy to be here, so excited. I was excited about the football as well.”

“Honestly, it was so easy. At the beginning I did not know why but then I realised it was because of my status.”

“I was direct about what I wanted and direct about what they wanted. At the time I was not thinking, like, if they could be upset. If they wanted sex and I wanted sex, it was fine. I was carrying on with my party. I was enjoying sex with a lot of women.”

“Most of the time it was them coming onto me but sometimes I go to them.”

“I would be fine, I would accept it and I would stop. I like to have sex with someone who is enjoying it also.”

“Sleeping with more than one woman per night was normal to me back then, but I realise now it sounds strange.”