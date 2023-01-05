Sokoto: Former Nigeria Ambassador to Jordan dumps APC for PDP

A former Ambassador of Nigeria to Jordan and an All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Faruk Malami Yabo has dumped the APC and embraced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State.

The former Ambassador declared his intention to join PDP during the party’s campaign rally in Yabo town, Yabo Local Government Area of the State, saying that his defection to PDP was a homecoming.

“PDP has always been my party and my returning to my party could be linked to the story of the prodigal son”

He thanked the people who were part of the movement, promising to do everything within his power to ensure success for the PDP in the state.

Reacting, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal described Yabo’s defection as a welcome development.

Governor Tambuwal commended the former Ambassador for his wise decision to return to the party, saying he took the bold decision in the interest of the party and the people of the state.