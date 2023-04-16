Sokoto: Tambuwal constitutes 28-member transition committee

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Monday constituted a 28-member transition committee ahead of the inauguration of a new government.

It is co-chaired by deputy governor, Mannir Muhammad Daniya and the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad.

All Progressives Congress, APC, leader in Sokoto and former governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko defeated Daniya to retain his seat in the Red Chamber.

The transition body is expected to collate and document the achievements of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under the outgoing administration.

The team will obtain and analyze reports from MDAs on all ongoing projects/programmes in relation to level of execution/fiscal profile and constraints.

The committee is to prepare comprehensive handover notes to the incoming administration by May 15 and organize a befitting swearing-in ceremony on May 29.

The Head of Civil Service, Abubakar Muhammad, relevant commissioners, special advisers and permanent secretaries are members.

Dahiru Balarabe Abbas, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance will serve as secretary; Abdulkadir Moh’d Ahmad is the assistant secretary.

The 53-year-old standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto won the keenly contested March 18 election.

Aliyu, who ran against Tambuwal in 2019, polled 453,661 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flagbearer, Umar Saidu who scored 404,632.

The former commissioner was the deputy governor from May 29, 2015 to November 14, 2018, when he resigned after Tambuwal dumped the APC for the PDP.