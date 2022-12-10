Some Netherlands Players Spoke Too Much During The Game – Messi

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has come out to say that he felt disrespected by Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal before their quarterfinals clash. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, LVG clearly disrespected him with some of his pregame comments, and some Netherlands players also spoke too much during the game.

Messi added that it is also funny that Van Gaal tells everyone he plays good football but just asks his players to throw long balls into the box.

His words, “I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pregame comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game,”

“Van Gaal sells that he plays good football and then he puts forwards in the box and starts throwing long balls,”

“We deserved to go through and that’s what happened.”

Emiliano Martinez added, “I heard Van Gaal saying ‘we’ve got an advantage on penalties, if we go to penalties we win,'”

“I think he needs to keep his mouth shut.”