Some Of The Things LeBron James Has Done Are Beneath Him – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has come out to slam Basketball legend, LeBron James. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are a lot of things LeBron James has done in the sport that he should be completely embarrassed about.

Kareem added that LeBron always standing on both sides of the fence also makes him too unstable for his liking.

His words, “Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see.”

“Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

“I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention.”

“Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t, you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”