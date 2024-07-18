Someone Needs To Explain To Bellingham That He Is Still A Youngster Learning The Game – Graeme Souness

Ex-England player, Graeme Souness has come out to blast senior England players for setting Jude Bellingham up during their run to the final of Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bellingham definitely started taking too many touches once the team went behind vs Spain, but he is unhappy with the fact that the bigger players in the England team were happy for Jude to take all the flak from the media after the loss.

Souness added that someone needs to explain to Bellingham that he is a young player who is still learning the game.

His words, “Bellingham has the potential to be a fabulous player. I think what happened was that when England went behind and were chasing a game and things weren’t going well, they ended up trying too hard and taking too many touches.

I think Jude Bellingham fell into that time and time again. He was taking too many touches and that can be a negative result from trying extra hard.

The big players, the leadership group within the England side, were quite happy for Bellingham to take the flak from the media and deal with those difficult questions that were coming his way.

I felt that he got set up and someone needs to explain to him that he’s a young man learning the game, he’s a mile off being the finished article – he should just keep wanting to learn every day. I’d blame the senior players in the England camp for that.”

WOW.

Jude Victor William Bellingham (born 29 June 2003) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team.

Bellingham joined Birmingham City as an under-8, became the club’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years, 38 days, and played regularly during the 2019–20 season. He joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020, and in his first appearance became their youngest ever goalscorer. Over three seasons with the club he made 132 appearances, was a member of their 2020–21 DFB-Pokal-winning team, and helped them finish as runners-up in the 2022–23 Bundesliga. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2023.

Jude Victor William Bellingham was born on 29 June 2003 in Stourbridge, in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, West Midlands, the eldest son of Denise and Mark Bellingham. His father Mark was, until 2022, a sergeant in the West Midlands Police, and a prolific goalscorer in non-League football.

Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, is also a footballer. Bellingham attended Priory School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.