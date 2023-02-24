Sometimes I Feel Like I’ve Been A Bad Father – Timi Dakolo

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has come out to acknowledge that the parenting journey is hard and comes with its natural ups and downs. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, being a parent is definitely a difficult task for anyone, and at times he even feels like he is not doing a good job as a father.

Timi added that the idea of parenting kids until they grow older and appreciate the care is not an easy journey for every parent out there.

His words, “Being a Parent is a huge task and a hard one at that. Some days I know I am trying and on other days, I feel like I am doing a terrible job and try to improve on certain areas. The intentionality and enormous sacrifice that comes with being a parent. The idea of parenting them correctly until they become. And prayer and hope that the sacrifice was worth it.”

