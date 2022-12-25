South Korea fires warning shots after drones from North cross border

South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday.

It’s the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017.

Monday’s incident came three days after South Korea said North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its latest weapons tests.