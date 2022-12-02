South-West PDP congratulate Adebutu, Others on Appeal Court Ruling

The Southwest Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined other well-wishers to congratulate all the party’s candidates in Ogun State on the favourable appeal court judgement of 1st December 2022 which validated their primary elections.

In the letter shared with InfoStride News and jointly signed by the party’s National Vice Chairman, Hon Olasoji Adagunodo and the Zonal Secretary, Hon Rahman Owokoniran jointly; the duo expressed the party’s delight and affirmed victory is imminent for the party in the coming 2023 general elections.

The leadership also appealed to all parties concerned to see the judgement as a victory for all beyond political parochialism and let peace reign.

The party maintained that the judgement has metaphorically offered all sincere stakeholders of the party in Ogun State a good ground to end all impasses within the party and urged the parties to avoid any further pursuance of the appeal at the Supreme Court.

The duo charged the leaders of each group to come together in finding a lasting solution to all brawls and resolve all areas of disagreements by fashioning out political solutions to the lingering crises to win the forthcoming elections as a team and liberate the people of Ogun State from the shackles of APC (All Progressive Party) misrule.

The Southwest leadership particularly implored all candidates that won at the Appeal Court to adopt the strategy of all-inclusive in the planning of their campaigns, consultations, and tours and ensure that nobody is ostracised, saying that no bird can fly with one wing.

Therefore, they assured the people of Ogun State that PDP is the hope of the country and that the party should be supported to make life more comfortable for the great people of the state and Nigeria as a whole.