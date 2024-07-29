Sowore Praises DSS for Mobilizing Support for August 1 Protest

Activist Omoyele Sowore has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for its role in mobilizing Nigerians for the August 1 #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest.

Sowore’s comments followed the DSS’s detention of @Mallam_jabeer, one of the key organizers of the upcoming protest.

An X user, @n6oflife6, reported: “I just got a call from @Mallam_jabeer that he has been detained by the DSS. This young man is peaceful & has been law-abiding over his protest arrangements.

Arresting him before August 1 makes no sense. Efforts are being made to get him released. Nigeria we hail thee.”

In response, Sowore tweeted, “The @OfficialDSSNG is doing a fantastic job mobilizing for the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria revolt. #FreeJabirNow.”

The planned protest aims to address economic hardships and dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

President Tinubu has urged Nigerians to postpone the protest, requesting more time to address the economic challenges.