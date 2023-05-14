Speakership: Abia LP rep-elect backs APC’s choice

Labour Party’s House of Representatives member-elect for the Aba South/Aba North federal constituency of Abia, Emeka Nnamani, said the South-East will take a decision on the Speakership issue.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Sunday, the politician said that despite being elected on different platforms, incoming lawmakers from the region will provide block votes.

Nnamani said people think the 10th National Assembly is going to be “chaotic and dramatic,” but that will not happen.

“The legislature is not going to be a rubber stamp; it will not lose its independence. The 10th Assembly is going to be quite interesting and intriguing,” NAN quoted him as saying.

The Abia representative noted that the mixture of people from multiple political parties would result in serious legislative business.

Nnamani said for the first time, the South-East would change the narrative by speaking with one voice on the political leadership of the House of Representatives.

He, however, endorsed the candidature of Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) and Ben Kalu (APC, Abia) as the next Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Last Monday, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Tajudeen and Kalu as the preferred candidates for the House of Representatives leadership positions.