Stephen Twitch Boss Lit Up Every Room He Stepped Into – Wife

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres talk show, has died of apparent suicide at the age of 40. This was recently revealed by TMZ, and fans have been reacting.

According to the outlet, law enforcement sources said Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday to report Stephen leaving home without his car, which is quite unlike him.

A short time later, police got a call for a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife reacting to his death wrote, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

