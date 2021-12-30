Stop Asking African Players If They’ll Honour AFCON Call-Ups – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to blast those disrespecting the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon from January 9. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, European countries played the Euros tournament across 10 countries in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there were no issues at all.

Wright added that journalists shouldn’t be asking players if they will be honouring the call ups for their national teams.

His words, “We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and no

issues. Cameroon, a single country hosting the tournament is a problem.”

“Imagine a journalist asking players if they will be honouring the call ups for their national teams. Have you ever heard anyone asking Three Lion players if they ever honour a call-up?”

“Some of the best players in Europe right now are Africans. If we love them at our clubs, why not love them at their national teams across the globe.”