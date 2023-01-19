Stop Claiming Hard Work When You Sleep Around For Your Wealth – Nedu

Popular media personality, Nedu has come out to say that he once walked in on two female influencers having a threesome with a generous man in an Abuja hotel. He recently this story on a podcast, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he will always frown at female and male entertainers who project the image of hard work to the public when in reality they have someone funding their luxurious lifestyle.

He added that he also knows two gay men who receive as much as N8 million and N15 million whenever they get laid by their gay partners.

His words, “I have walked in once on some of your influencers and celebrities, two of them, having a threesome with someone that I know in Transcorp Hilton. Both of them were there because the guy was wiping the two of them.”

“I am not going to mention names because they saw me and they expect me to respect them and I respect them enough not to mention their names but the truth is the person that put them there is my friend.”

WOW.