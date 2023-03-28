Stop Hating On People Because You Are Entitled – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has come out to say that having an entitlement mentality is another subtle form of witchcraft. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people who are always in the habit of begrudging others who refuse to give them something they want should pipe down, because no one owes anyone anything.

Uti added that Nigerians should bury the thought that encourages them to hate on another human being because they refuse to give them what they cannot earn.

WOW.