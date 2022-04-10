Stop S*x Shaming Guys And Ladies – Teni

Popular celebrity, Teni has come out to share a message for men who shame women after having s*xual intercourse with them. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she is done with the s*x shaming that keeps happening by the male gender in our society when 2 parties actually consented to the act in the first place.

Her words, “No more f*ck shaming, una f*ck una sef, which one be sey ‘I don f*ck am,’ una don f*ck una sef.”

WOW.

Teniola Apata, (12 December 1992), better known as Teni, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer.

Teni is the younger sister of Nigerian singer Niniola. he attended Apata Memorial High School and has a degree in business administration from American InterContinental University.

Teni released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records. She left the record label and signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017. Teni started gaining prominence after releasing the single “Fargin” in September 2017. She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”. “Askamaya” was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

On 20 February 2019, Teni was featured on YouTube Music’s Trending Artist on the Rise. On May 3, 2019, she released the video for “Sugar Mummy”. On June 14, 2019, she released a new single titled “Power Rangers”.