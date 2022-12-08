I’ll Keep Signing Players With The Right Character – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that the club are looking to the future following Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious departure from the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is done talking about issues related to Cristiano Ronaldo because his matter became the past immediately the club released him.

Erik ten Hag added that he’ll keep signing the right characters in his dressing room to not only win games, but trophies too.

His words, “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”

On signings made thus far, “We looked and with football players clearly that is the first thing, the capabilities a player has,”

“The human being behind is also an important factor, but you can’t underestimate that.”

“You need the right characters in your dressing room, not only if you want to win a game but if you want to win trophies.”

On the Carabao Cup game vs Burnley, “We had a plan, we have prepared the players with what the plan is so there can’t be any confusion about what the programme is,”

“We make the players aware of the fact that, after you are out of the World Cup, you have to return to the club and the league immediately goes on.”

“You have to be ready for that, but I think our players are used to it. Our players are winners, and they are battling now for the World Cup, and in the moment they are out — hopefully one is the winner — they have to deal with that. With the success they have, or the defeats, they have to deal with it and of course they have to be ready for another challenge.”