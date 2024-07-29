President Tinubu Questions Need for August 1 Protest, Cites Ongoing Efforts

President Bola Tinubu has questioned the necessity of the planned protest on August 1, asserting that his administration is already addressing many of the nation’s pressing issues, particularly those affecting the youth.

Speaking through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, President Tinubu highlighted that the proposed protest was discussed at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Idris emphasized that the government’s recent student loan policy aims to ensure that no Nigerian child who secures admission drops out due to fees.

“The position of FEC is that most of the demands that the protesters are making are actually being addressed by the federal government,” Idris said.

“Therefore, it is the view of the government that there is really no need for the protests again because most of those things that the protesters are putting forward have already actually been addressed or are being addressed by government.”

Idris added, “Like we have said repeatedly, this is a listening government.

The President has listened to the voices of all those who are planning this protest, and the message is that there is no need for it.”

Idris also noted that the government has distributed 20 trucks of supplies to state governors for distribution to the poorest in society. Additionally, rice is being sold at half its cost, with a bag priced at N40,000.

“In the first instance, about 10 trucks have been made available to each of these states,” Idris stated, acknowledging that these measures are just the beginning.

“Government has not pretended that these supplies are indeed enough. But these are the necessary first steps that are being taken, and more such interventions are being made in the interim.”

He emphasized that significant investments are being directed toward the agricultural sector to provide long-term solutions to the country’s challenges.