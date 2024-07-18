Dele Momodu Criticizes Doyin Okupe, Challenges Pres Tinubu to Curb Reckless Spending

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed strong criticism towards Doyin Okupe, former spokesman to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a post on his X handle on Friday, Momodu promised to personally carry President Tinubu “on his head” if the President can significantly reduce government spending and make tangible sacrifices.

Momodu’s comments come amid widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration’s economic policies.

He described the situation in Nigeria as dire, criticizing Okupe for defending what he termed a “profligate government” with unsound economic measures.

In his post, Momodu said, “My dear Egbon, Dr. Doyin Okupe, I’m more amazed at your flip-flops, Sir. You’re Reno’s senior in engaging in sophistry since your days as Obasanjo’s spokesman in 1999, till you fell out. You’ve defended almost all governments since then with your eloquence.

What has Nigeria gained? The people of Nigeria have never had things so bad and you’re both defending a profligate government with untenable economic hocus pocus.”

Momodu challenged the administration to make meaningful changes, stating, “I will personally carry Tinubu on my head if he’s able to cut the reckless spending of his government, make palpable sacrifices, ignite an agricultural revolution, empower our brilliant and energetic youths with vocational grants instead of distributing cash to phantom politicians, etc.

But with advisers like you, no government can succeed.”

Momodu’s critique reflects the broader sentiment of frustration among many Nigerians who feel the current economic strategies are not addressing the nation’s pressing issues.