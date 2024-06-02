I’m A Kane Type Of Number 9 – Havertz

Arsenal forward, Kai Havertz has come out to say that he is ready to be the first-choice number 9 for his club and country. He recently had his say after an impressive debut season at Emirates Stadium, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely sees himself as a number 9 in the national team, and that is the position he currently thrives in for Arsenal.

Havertz added that even Haaland and Kane don’t just stand in the box and wait for the finish, they make deep runs during the game as well.

His words, “I clearly see myself as a number 9 in the national team – and that’s what I am now at Arsenal. But I don’t mean the classic nine. Where else are they available? Even Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, who you immediately think of, don’t just stand in the box and wait for the finish. The players who are waiting there no longer exist in modern football.

I am someone who enjoys letting go and making deep runs. But it is also clear to me that I will be measured by goals.”

WOW.

