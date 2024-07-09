Every Setback Will Only Make Arsenal Stronger – Odegaard

Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard has come out to say that a major trophy is not far away for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when a title is close for any team, the players will be able to feel it, so he fully expects Arsenal to win something major in the nearest future.

He added that every setback for the Gunners will only make the players and manager stronger.

His words, “When you are so close, you can feel it, you can taste it. We had the big dream. We had it on the last day and I really had the feeling something special would happen and so did a lot of people.

After the game it was just disappointment. You can see it, the trophy was there, so that was the emotion right then, but at the same time it is important to think about all the good things. It gives us all the motivation we need to come back even stronger this year and to win it.

Every setback can make you stronger. Just for us to be here and talking about last season as a big disappointment shows how far we’ve come and what we’re all about now. We want to win something and that just shows the mentality we have now. We are not satisfied if we don’t win. That’s why we’re going to keep pushing each other every day to make sure we do that. We just want to get better and better.

I think it is easy to find the motivation because we all want to win, we all want the same thing and we are all pushing each other so hard every day. The staff, players, supporters. Everyone is pushing in the same direction. We have the big goal. It is just about doing those small things every day to become a little bit better and in the end I’m sure it is going to be rewarded with a trophy.”

WOW.

Arsenal Football Club is an English professional football club based in Holloway, North London. Arsenal compete in the Premier League, the top flight of English football.

The club has won 13 league titles (including one unbeaten title), a record 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, 17 FA Community Shields, the Football League Centenary Trophy, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. In terms of trophies won, it is the third-most successful club in English football.

After conducting an overhaul in the club’s operating model to coincide with Wenger’s departure, Spaniard Unai Emery was named as the club’s new head coach on 23 May 2018. He became the club’s first ever ‘head coach’ and second manager from outside the United Kingdom.

In Emery’s first season, Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and as runner-up in the Europa League. On 29 November 2019, Emery was dismissed as manager and former player and assistant first team coach Freddie Ljungberg was appointed as interim head coach. On 20 December 2019, Arsenal appointed former club captain Mikel Arteta as the new head coach. Arsenal finished the league season in eighth, their lowest finish since 1994–95, but beat Chelsea 2–1 to earn a record-extending 14th FA Cup win. After the season, Arteta’s title was changed from head coach to manager.