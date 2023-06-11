    Login
    Straight Men Should Start Warming Up To The Idea Of Dating Transgender Women – Jay Boogie

    Popular Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie has come out to ask straight men to be open to dating transgender women. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, a lot of straight men’s soulmate might actually be a transwoman, so straight men can stop being single once they stop trying to find loyalty in only real women.

