Stream Farming Is A Deceitful Crime – Joey Akan

Popular entertainment journalist, Joey Akan has come out to lament about streaming manipulation which has continued to be a source of concern in the music industry. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that stream farming gained prominence in the industry because of artists’ obsession with bragging about leading the music chart with their songs.

Joey added that stream farming is definitely a moral crime, and artists engaging in it are doing so to deceive their fans, business partners, and even their colleagues.

WOW.