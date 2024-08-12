WAEC Branch Controller Refutes Claims of Result Withholding Due to Indebtedness

Mr Ayobami Suberu, the Branch Controller of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for Ogun State, has sharply criticised an online media report that suggested the withholding of public school students’ results was due to financial arrears owed by the Ogun State Government.

The report, according to Suberu, is not only misleading but also unfounded.

In a statement made to journalists on Tuesday morning, Suberu addressed the allegations head-on. He labelled the report as “mischievous” and “unbalanced,” and firmly stated that there is no financial indebtedness between the Ogun State Government and WAEC.

He clarified that the delay in releasing the results was purely due to a technical issue, which is currently being addressed with urgency.

Suberu explained that the affected students’ results were delayed not because of financial issues, but due to a technical glitch that WAEC is working diligently to resolve.

He emphasised that communication is ongoing with the Head of the Test Administration Division of WAEC to expedite the process.

“We are committed to resolving the issue swiftly and expect to release the results by the close of work on Tuesday,” Suberu assured.

The branch controller expressed frustration over the reporting practices of the media.

“It is disappointing that a reporter would publish such a story without seeking WAEC’s side of the matter. Such reporting is not ethical and only serves to spread misinformation,” he said.

According to Suberu, the Ogun State Ministry of Education had previously reached out to WAEC to clarify the situation, and he had confirmed that the allegations of indebtedness were false.

“The Ogun State Government does not owe WAEC any money.

The issue at hand is a technical one, and we are actively working to rectify it,” he reiterated.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges with reporting standards in the media, as well as the importance of accurate communication between educational bodies and the public.

WAEC’s swift response to the issue and its commitment to resolving the technical problem underscores its dedication to ensuring that students receive their results in a timely manner.

The delay in releasing examination results can have significant impacts on students, including affecting their future educational and career opportunities.

Therefore, it is crucial for all parties involved to work collaboratively and transparently to address such issues promptly.

As the situation unfolds, WAEC’s proactive measures to resolve the technical issues and Suberu’s clear refutation of the financial allegations are important steps in ensuring that students are not unduly affected by misinformation or delays.

The Council’s assurance that the results will be released without further hindrance is expected to restore confidence among students and stakeholders alike.

In conclusion, the swift clarification provided by Mr Ayobami Suberu serves to address the concerns raised by the misleading report and reaffirms WAEC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and efficiency of its examination processes.