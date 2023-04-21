Trent Remains An Important Player For Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he will keep deploying Trent Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid right-back and midfield role. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the new position suits the England player really well, and the tweak was needed because Trent is a very important player for his team.

Klopp added that the challenge for his players henceforth is for them to cover the spaces and prevent giving too many balls away.

His words, “We will see that. In each position he played, Trent is a super important player for us. This advanced role suits him really well. It’s good. It’s a challenge for other players to cover the spaces when we lose the ball. In each position he is super important. Slightly advanced role suits him, did really well. A challenge for everyone else to cover the spaces but with him there we don’t lose many balls. It’s not written in stone, he can play different ways.”