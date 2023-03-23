Super Eagles Must Beat Guinea-Bissau To Make Nigerians Happy – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to vow to ensure that he and his teammates regain the fans’ love after letting them down in the past. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players are looking forward to the AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, and they will do everything to win the match to appease angry Super Eagles supporters.

Osimhen added that qualification for the forthcoming AFCON is a must to prove to Nigerians that they can be relied on.

His words, “We are looking forward to it and I am happy to be back in the squad. It is an amazing feeling and I am really expecting amazing results in the two-legged game against Guinea-Bissau.”

“We don’t underestimate our opponent, we want to give them the respect they deserve also as a team.”

“Of course the boys are ready to give their all come Friday and also the second leg in Guinea-Bissau. I am looking forward to the game and contribute to the team.”

“I want to promise that we will try everything possible to get the win and of course, I would like to contribute with a lot of goals and a couple of assists… [but] the team come first. I want to assure that [players] will give everything to make sure the fans are happy by getting the win and getting qualification to Afcon.”

“I want to say thank you very much for your support, thank you for sticking with me most especially your support throughout the years. I know we might have let you down in the past. I want to say we will do everything in our power to make sure that we win your love back.”