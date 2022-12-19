Super Eagles Must Qualify For 2026 World Cup – Oliseh

Nigeria legend, Sunday Oliseh has come out to warn the Super Eagles that they risk dropping behind in world football if they fail to qualify for the next World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Nigerian football will be all but dead if they fail to qualify for the 2026 World Cup because we are already behind many countries for failing to make it to Qatar.

Oliseh added that what is killing the country is its failure to have a solid league that will guarantee a solid national team.

His words, “Nigeria football will be all but dead if we failed to qualify for the next World Cup,”

“We’re already behind many countries because we didn’t qualify [for Qatar 2022] and we’re further behind because we didn’t participate in this World Cup.”

“Football is a religion in this country, but when you don’t have a solid league, you cannot have a good national team.”