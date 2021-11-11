Super Eagles Players Are Relaxed Ahead Of Clash Vs Liberia – Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has come out to talk up the importance of winning their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Liberia on Saturday. He recently revealed that he and his teammates are very relaxed and happy ahead of the clash.

According to him, the camp recently welcomed John Noble and Odion Ighalo at the camp and everyone is aware that the match is a must-win.

Musa added that he hopes to celebrate another victory on Saturday as preparations are geared towards that.

His words, “As you can see everyone is happy and we are ready for the game. We have 22 players here. Tomorrow we are expecting the goalkeeper (John Noble) and Odion Ighalo.”

“We know the importance of the game, we can’t afford to lose. We have to go for the three points. At the end of the game on Saturday, we hope to celebrate another important win.”

“I think the weather is very good, it’s just like Europe and I think most of us love the weather. I hope the weather will give us what we want.”