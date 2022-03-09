Super Eagles Should Not Get Carried Away With Ghana’s Poor AFCON – Obafemi

Ex-Super Eagles defender, Abiodun Obafemi has come out to warn Nigeria to not underrate Ghana ahead of their 2022 World Cup play-offs. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, underrating the black stars because they did not perform well at the AFCON would be a mistake because Ghana will always be Ghana against Nigeria.

Obafemi added that the rivalry between both countries will definitely come to play when they meet this month, so Nigeria should just try to be the better team.

His words, “We shouldn’t take the performance of the Black Stars for granted, it will be a mistake to say they didn’t perform very well at the last Afcon and want to use that to determine the forthcoming games.”

“Honestly, Ghana will always be Ghana when it comes to playing Nigeria. They have always been formidable opponents and the rivalry is always high. What I will suggest the Eagles do is not to feel too much pressure but must know that this is a game that they must take seriously.”

“Also, Augustine [Eguavoen] must ensure he uses the players that are doing very well and fit because this is not the time to experiment or be sentimental.”

“The game against Ghana is not the time to help any player or make a statement and if he wants to help a player he can advise and tell them to be a force to be reckoned with and not gamble with the national team.”