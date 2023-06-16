Super Eagles Still Needs Ahmed Musa’s Experience – Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has come out to insist that Nigeria needs the presence of Ahmed Musa ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he admits that he is trying to build a new team from the scratch, he still needs the leadership and experience provided by the winger.

Jose added that Musa has the core leadership and command needed to help create team spirit, organization on the pitch.

His words, “When building a team, you consider all situations and actions,”

“I believe Musa can play for us, and we need his core experience, leadership, and command. His presence in the squad will create team spirit, organization, and a sense of unity.”