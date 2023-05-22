    Login
    Subscribe

    Supreme Court to deliver judgment May 26 in PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Supreme Court has adjourned until May 26 to deliver judgment in a case by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidentShettimaub

    Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

    The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

    Details soon…

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply