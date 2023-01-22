    Login
    Suspension of PDP members rubbish, battle line drawn – Wike to Ayu

    Politics

    Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has condemned the suspension of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

    The governor spoke on Saturday at a party campaign in Khana Local Government.

    Wike attacked the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the party leadership.

    He said the sanction of members and dissolution of Ekiti Exco “will not help you in any way”.

    “Suspending people will not help you in any way. The battle line has been fully drawn.

    “We will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision that we know is illegal.

    “Don’t think you can threaten people by saying you’re suspended…rubbish, rubbish.

    “We are above that level that you think you can threaten, intimate anybody.

    “We believe in the rule of law. We believe our party should respect its constitution.

    “When a man says you will not sleep, he too will not sleep. We are waiting for you”, Wike added.

