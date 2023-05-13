Sweet dreams – Buhari’s aide mocks Peter Obi for insisting he’ll be President

    Login
    President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad, has mocked the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi over his latest comment.

    Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 Election, Peter Obi
    Obi had insisted that he must be the President of Nigeria.

    Obi, who is challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in court, said he is convinced in his spirit that he will be President.

    He spoke during the launch of a book written in his honour: ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, in Awka, Anambra State.

    Reacting, Ahmad described the LP flagbearer as daddy’s favourite son dreaming to be president.

    Tweeting, Ahmad wrote: “So, Daddy’s favourite son insisted that he MUST be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We wish him sweet dreams.”

