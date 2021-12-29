Telecom services to be restored before January – Katsina governor

The Katsina State Government has officially established plans to lift the ban on telecommunication services in the 7 remaining affected local government areas before January 2022.

This is coming barely 2 weeks after the state government ordered the restoration of telecommunication services in some local governments in the state which had been heavily affected by banditry and terrorism.

According to NAN, this was made known by the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari, during a chat with journalists on Tuesday in Katsina, where he urged residents to do their best to protect their areas from bandit attacks.

Masari, who was full of praises for the efforts of all security agencies, especially vigilance groups, for fighting bandits, noted that the vigilantes travel from one community to another with the aim of protecting the communities.

The governor also advised people to defend their communities and to also give the securities all the necessary support, especially by providing them with correct information on criminals.

He encouraged the people in the various communities to support the local vigilance groups with the necessary weapons so that they could defend them in the event of an attack.