Nasir El Rufai

I Will Remain Committed To Providing Good Governance To People Of...

Peoples Democratic Party pdp logo

APC Has No Agenda On Governance For Our People – PDP

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima

Politicians Should Improve On Governance – Kashim Shetima

President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Assembly (NASS) Budget Presentation

PMB Has Allowed Corrupt Politicians Around Him To Hijack Governance –...

nnpcimages

NNPC Has Instituted Governance, Risk And Compliance Division – Maikanti Baru

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State

Retired Perm. Secs Should Add Value To Governance – Ambode

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola December

Democracy Offers Opportunity For Good Governance – Rauf Aregbesola

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State

Lagos Government Is Passionate About Giving Good Governance – Obasa

President Muhammadu Buhari Media Chat

We Shall Restore Integrity To Governance – Buhari

Governor Rochas Okorocha

Adherence To Bureaucracy Cause Bad Governance – Okorocha

